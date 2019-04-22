Stevo Pendarovski of the ruling coalition led by the Social-Democrats and his rival Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, supported by the main conservative opposition, will contest a second round of the presidential elections on May 5 in North Macedonia, according to preliminary results on Sunday night.
Pendarovski has a slender lead with 42.69 percent of the vote over Siljanovska’s 42.5 percent, the State Electoral Commission said, in an election that was seen as a gauge on the popularity of the country’s name change from the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia in February.