A man walks in front of the billboards of Presidential candidates Stevo Pendarovski from the ruling SDSM in Skopje, North Macedonia, Apr. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Supporters of opposition party VMRO-DPMNE celebrate the results in the first round of the presidential elections in front of the party headquarters in Skopj, North Macedonia on Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/NAKE BATEV

Gordana Siljanovska Davkova candidate from opposition party VMRO-DPMNE adress the media after first round of presidentdental election in Skopje, North Macedonia on Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/NAKE BATEV

Prime Minister of North Macedonia and leader of the ruling SDSM, Zoran Zaev (L) accompanied by the Presidential candidate Stevo Pendarovski (R) react during a press conference after first round of presidentdental election in Skopje, North Macedonia, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/NAKE BATEV

Stevo Pendarovski of the ruling coalition led by the Social-Democrats and his rival Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, supported by the main conservative opposition, will contest a second round of the presidential elections on May 5 in North Macedonia, according to preliminary results on Sunday night.

Pendarovski has a slender lead with 42.69 percent of the vote over Siljanovska’s 42.5 percent, the State Electoral Commission said, in an election that was seen as a gauge on the popularity of the country’s name change from the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia in February.