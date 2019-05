People walk in front of the billboards of Presidential candidates Stevo Pendarovski (L) from the ruling SDSM and Gordana Siljanovska (R) from opposition VMRO DOMNE in Skopje, North Macedonia, 03 May 2019. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A woman holds her ballot paper during the second round of the presidential elections at a polling station in Skopje, North Macedonia, 05 May 2019. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A woman casts her ballot during the second round of the presidential elections at a polling station in Skopje, North Macedonia, 05 May 2019. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A man casts his ballot during the second round of the presidential elections at a polling station in Skopje, North Macedonia, 05 May 2019. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Stevo Pendarovski (L), the candidate of the ruling Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) celebrates with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev (R) after declaring victory in the presidential election runoff in Skopje, North Macedonia, on May 5, 2019. EFE/EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Stevo Pendarovski is the new president-elect of North Macedonia after clearly winning the presidential runoff vote on Sunday with an almost 8 percent advantage over conservative rival Gordana Siljankvska Davkova.

Pendarovski garnered almost 52 percent of the vote to Davkova's 44 percent.