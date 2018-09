Pensioners demonstrate asking for decent pensions as Spanish National Police officers block their way during a protest in front of the Lower House of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Sept.19, 2018. EPA/Mariscal

Pensioners demonstrate asking for decent pensions as Spanish National Police officers block their way during a protest in front of the Lower House of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Sept.19, 2018. EPA/Mariscal

Pensioners demonstrate asking for decent pensions during a protest in front of the Lower House of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Sept.19, 2018. EPA/Mariscal

Pensioners demonstrate asking for decent pensions as Spanish National Police officers block their way during a protest in front of the Lower House of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Sept.19, 2018. EPA/Mariscal

A recurrent demonstration of Spanish pensioners requesting a review of pensions in relation to the consumer price index ignited tensions between protesters and riot police on Wednesday.

Pensioners have been pouring out onto the streets regularly since April demanding "respectable pensions for all."