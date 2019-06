Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a press conference after a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, Apr. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ETTORE FERRARI

The future of pensions in Japan is an old headache for the government, but citizens’ concerns over the issue are soaring as the country faces fresh elections and growing economic challenges.

Japan's rapidly aging population and its huge public debt are raising doubts about the viability of the national pensions scheme, although Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government has for now shelved all discussion regarding the need for reforms.