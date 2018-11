Members of the US border protection police of El Paso, in the state of Texas, USA, patrol as a measure of containment for migrants who intend to enter near the international bridge of Santa Fe, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, 29 October 2018. The US Government announced that it will deploy 5,200 soldiers on its border with Mexico to respond to two caravans of Central American migrants who are crossing Guatemala and Mexico to the United States. EPA-EFE/HECTOR DAYER

A handout photo made available by the US Air Force on 03 November 2018 shows US soldiers from the 97th Military Police Brigade, and 41st Engineering Company, Fort Riley, Kansas working along side with US Customs and Border Protection at the port of entry in Hidalgo, Texas, USA, 02 November 2018, applying 300 meters of concertina wire along the Mexico border in support of Operation 'FAITHFUL PATRIOT'. EPA-EFE/US AIR FORCE/SrA ALEXANDRA MINOR HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The US Department of Defense expects to complete the first phase of Operation Faithful Patriot on Monday, which aims to deploy thousands of soldiers along the southern border of the country in order to prevent access for two caravans of migrants who are currently walking through Mexico.

According to Pentagon sources, some 4,600 soldiers have already been mobilized and are stationed in California, Arizona and Texas, and the goal is to mobilize an additional 600 soldiers throughout the day.