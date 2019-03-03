South Korean protesters shout slogans and hold banners reading 'Stop War Exercises' during a demonstration against South Korean and US military forces joint 'Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG)' exercises, near the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 22 August 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM CHUL-SOO

A US Air Force F-16 fighter jet takes part in a joint aerial drill called 'Vigilant Ace' between the US and South Korea, at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, 06 December 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM HONG-JI / POOL

US and South Korean marines participate in an annual Combined Joint Logistics over the Shore (CJLOTS) exercise during the Ssang Yong (Double Dragon) exercises against a possible attack from North Korea, in Pohang, 360 km southeast of Seoul, South Korea, 31 March 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Pentagon announced Saturday that it has agreed with South Korea to cancel large-scale military maneuvers held annually in spring, in an announcement that comes just days after the end of the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi.

The US Department of Defense released the news in a statement after a telephone conversation between its acting head, Patrick Shanahan, and his South Korean counterpart, Jeong Kyeong-doo, who approved the decisions recommended by the military command of both countries.