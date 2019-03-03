The Pentagon announced Saturday that it has agreed with South Korea to cancel large-scale military maneuvers held annually in spring, in an announcement that comes just days after the end of the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi.
The US Department of Defense released the news in a statement after a telephone conversation between its acting head, Patrick Shanahan, and his South Korean counterpart, Jeong Kyeong-doo, who approved the decisions recommended by the military command of both countries.