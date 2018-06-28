Two Border Patrol vehicles sit along the fence next to the Rio Grande River near the border crossing in Hidalgo, Texas, USA, Jun. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

The United States Department of Defense said late on Wednesday that it has been asked by US immigration authorities to house 12,000 undocumented immigrants - 2,000 of them within 45 days - in its military bases or separately constructed camps.

In a statement, the department said the Pentagon has been asked by the Department of Homeland Security to identify available facilities for the purpose, and if none were available, to identify land to build three camps to accommodate 4,000 immigrants in each.