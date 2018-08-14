Photograph showing US Defense Secretary James Mattis during a visit to the monument to Brazilian soldiers who died fighting with the Allies in World War II in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Photograph showing US Defense Secretary James Mattis during a visit to the monument to Brazilian soldiers who died fighting with the Allies in World War II in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Photograph showing US Defense Secretary James Mattis during a visit to the monument to Brazilian soldiers who died fighting with the Allies in World War II in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Photograph showing US Defense Secretary James Mattis during a visit to the monument to Brazilian soldiers who died fighting with the Allies in World War II in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

US Defense Secretary James Mattis on Tuesday gave a speech at the Brazilian military's war college, in which he emphasized the good relations between the two countries and affirmed Washington's "long term" commitment to the region.

As examples of US fealty, Mattis cited the aid provided by the Pentagon in the search for Argentine submarine ARA San Juan - which disappeared late last year with a crew of 44 seamen - as well as the support given by his country in the midst of the ongoing Venezuelan refugee crisis.