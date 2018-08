US Defense Secretary James Mattis speaks to EFE aboard an official aircraft while flying toward Bogota, Colombia, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rafael Salido

US Defense Secretary James Mattis speaks to reporters aboard an official aircraft while flying toward Bogota, Colombia, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rafael Salido

Photo provided by the Colombian Presidency showing Colombian President Ivan Duque (2-R) and US Secretary of Defense James Mattis (3-L) during a meeting in Bogota, Colombia, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nelson Cardenas/Presidencia de Colombia

Colombian President Ivan Duque, who took office Aug. 7, received US Defense Secretary James Mattis here Friday.

After calling the meeting "productive," Duque said via Twitter he had "discussed issues related to security in the hemisphere and the strengthening of our bilateral relations."