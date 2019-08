US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference on Aug. 26, 2019, at the close of the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

The US Defense Department said Monday that it was concerned about China's control over the market for rare earth metals, which are used by the defense and technology industries.

Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord said in a press conference that the Pentagon was worried about the defense industry's supply chain being at risk due to the control that a rival power exerts over vital resources.