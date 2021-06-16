A left over protest sign on the grounds of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 07 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

House Committee on Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, look on during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on 'Legislative Proposals to Put the Postal Service on Sustainable Financial Footing' on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 24 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Graeme Jennings / POOL

Members of the Metropolitian Police stand guard near the West Front of the US Capitol after pro-Trump protesters stormed the grounds earlier in the day, in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Two senior Pentagon officials defended on Tuesday their management of the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, while a prominent congresswoman called the delay in responding to the attack a "shocking failure" and increased pressure for a thorough investigation.

During a nearly five-hour hearing, the Democratic majority in the US House of Representatives said that the Capitol Police, Washington Metropolitan Police and local officials made at least 12 urgent requests for support from the DC National Guard on Jan. 6, before Defense Secretary Chris Miller authorized it at 4.32 pm.