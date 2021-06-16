Two senior Pentagon officials defended on Tuesday their management of the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, while a prominent congresswoman called the delay in responding to the attack a "shocking failure" and increased pressure for a thorough investigation.
During a nearly five-hour hearing, the Democratic majority in the US House of Representatives said that the Capitol Police, Washington Metropolitan Police and local officials made at least 12 urgent requests for support from the DC National Guard on Jan. 6, before Defense Secretary Chris Miller authorized it at 4.32 pm.