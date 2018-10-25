Members of the caravan of thousands of Honduran migrants head northwards in far southern Mexico on Oct. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/Maria de la Luz Ascencio

The Pentagon on Thursday denied reports that Defense Secretary James Mattis was considering authorizing the deployment of 800 additional troops to the southern US border, but it acknowledged that it is monitoring the progress of the caravan of some 7,000 Central American migrants, most of them Hondurans, heading northwards through Mexico.

Navy Capt. Bill Speaks, a spokesman for the Pentagon, ruled out that possibility in comments to EFE, saying that the military had not received any request for help from the Department of Homeland Security.