The Pentagon formally began on Sunday the withdrawal of US troops from Syria, where there are over 2,000 soldiers deployed as part of an international coalition against the Islamic State terror group.

"The order for Syria has been signed,” a Pentagon spokesman told EFE. He did not provide further details.