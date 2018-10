A handout photo made available by the US Air force shows a US Marine Corps officer preparing a F-35B before taking off for a live-fire training exercise, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/US Air Force/SrA Zachary Bumpus

A handout photo made available by the US Marine Corps shows a US Navy officer launching an F-35B from the USS Essex, at sea in the Gulf of Aden, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/US Marine Corps/Cpl. Francisco J. Diaz Jr.

A handout photo made available by the US Navy shows an F-35B aboard the USS Essex in preparation for the aircraft's first combat strike, at sea, Sept. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/US Navy/MC 3rd Class Matthew Freeman

The US Department of Defense announced Thursday the suspension of all operations with its F-35 fighter jets for safety reasons in the wake of an F-35 crash in South Carolina last month.

There are nearly 350 F-35s in service with the militaries of the US and other nations including Israel and the United Kingdom.