A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) shaking hands with Mike Pompeo (L), Secretary of State of the United States of America, in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 9, 2018 EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong-un (L), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and supreme commander of the Armed Forces of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, guiding the flight drill of the combat pilots of Unit 1017 of the Air and Anti-aircraft Force of the Korean People's Army, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

US Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan speaks briefly to members of the news media outside the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA, Mar. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Acting Secretary of Defense of the United States, Patrick Shanahan, said Thursday that neither the Pentagon's "posture" nor its operations with respect to the nuclear disarmament of North Korea have changed after Pyongyang reportedly tested a new type of tactical weapon.

Wednesday's weapons test, which was supervised by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was the first one carried since a February summit with US president Donald Trump in Hanoi ended without an agreement on the dismantling of Pyongyang's nuclear program.