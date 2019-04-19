Acting Secretary of Defense of the United States, Patrick Shanahan, said Thursday that neither the Pentagon's "posture" nor its operations with respect to the nuclear disarmament of North Korea have changed after Pyongyang reportedly tested a new type of tactical weapon.
Wednesday's weapons test, which was supervised by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was the first one carried since a February summit with US president Donald Trump in Hanoi ended without an agreement on the dismantling of Pyongyang's nuclear program.