Members of the US Army march during the annual Veteran's Day parade in New York, New York, USA, Nov. 11, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/PORTER BINKS

United States Marines gather for the annual Veteran's Day parade in New York, New York, USA, Nov. 11, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Members of the United States Air Force carry a giant American Flag during the annual Veteran's Day parade in New York, New York, USA, Nov. 11, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

United States defense officials on Thursday postponed the military parade scheduled for Veterans Day in November until at least 2019.

"The Department of Defense and White House have been planning a parade to honor America's military veterans and commemorate the centennial of World War I," the Pentagon said in a statement.