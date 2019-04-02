A handout file photo made available by the US Air force on Oct 11, 2018 shows a US Marine Corps officer preparing a F-35B Lightning II before taking off for a live-fire training exercise on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sep 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/US AIR FORCE/SrA ZACHARY BUMPUS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The U.S. is suspending delivery of support equipment and supplies to Turkey for F-35 jet fighters because of Ankara's pursuit of a Russian antiaircraft system over repeated U.S. objections, the Pentagon announced Monday, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe.

The administration decision comes at a delicate time for Washington-Ankara ties. The U.S. now is in talks with Turkey over counterterrorism in the post-Islamic State period and is seeking to stave off a Turkish incursion into Syria to target Kurdish forces, who are a key U.S. combat partner in the nation.