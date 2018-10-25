Members of the caravan of thousands of Honduran migrants head northwards in far southern Mexico on Oct. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/Maria de la Luz Ascencio

The Pentagon on Thursday ordered 800 more troops sent to the southern US border for security tasks, an option that President Donald Trump broached last week when he threatened to close the border using the military.

According to CNN, citing Pentagon sources, Defense Secretary James Mattis on Thursday could sign the authorization for the troop deployment with the aim of preventing the caravan of Hondurans migrants currently heading northwards through Mexico from crossing the border, which appears to be their ultimate aim.