Photo taken Aug. 24, 2018, and provided by the US Army showing Gen. John Murray speaking at the inauguration ceremony for the Army Futures Command at the University of Texas in Austin. EFE-EPA/Michael Leslie/US Army/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Photo provided by the US Army taken Aug. 23, 2018, showing Gen. James C. McConville trying a virtual reality flight simulator during a tour of Capitol Factory in Austin, Texas. EFE-EPA/Brandon Banzhaf/US Army/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The US Army has just created a new unit, the task of which is to decide how the wars of the future will be fought and to prepare "soldiers of the future," a mission for which - for the first time - the Pentagon has established a command within an academic institution.

In an unprecedented decision, the Defense Department has set up the command for its new unit at the University of Texas in Austin, where a large number of the 500 employees - 400 of them civilians - comprising the team will work.