The last sunset of the year is seen over the U Paing (U Bein) Bridge at Taungthaman lake in Mandalay, Myanmar, Dec. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

Dozens of people on Monday bid farewell to 2018, watching the last sundown of the year on a 170-year-old rustic wooden bridge in Mandalay, known as the last royal capital of Myanmar.

The U Bein Bridge over the Taungthaman lake in Mandalay is a well-known tourist hot-spot where travelers and locals alike gather to bask in spectacular sunsets.