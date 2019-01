Beachgoers are seen on Glenelg beach during a hot day in Adelaide, South Australia, Jan.22, 2019. EPA-EFE/KELLY BARNES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Beachgoers cool off at Brighton beach during a hot day in Adelaide, South Australia, Jan.22, 2019. EPA-EFE/KELLY BARNES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Teens jump of the jetty at Glenelg beach during a hot day in Adelaide, South Australia, Jan.22, 2019. EPA-EFE/KELLY BARNES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Beachgoers cool off at Brighton beach during a hot day in Adelaide, South Australia, Jan.22, 2019. EPA-EFE/KELLY BARNES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A man keeps cool in the water at Glenelg beach during a hot day in Adelaide, South Australia, Jan.22, 2019. EPA-EFE/KELLY BARNES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Hundreds of people flocked to seaside spots in Adelaide on Tuesday as parts of Australia sweltered through scorching temperatures amid warnings from authorities to be aware of the risks of overheating.

With the hot weather now shifting across from South Australia, the Bureau of Meteorology warned of heatwaves building in central and eastern Australia over the next few days.