Carol Wu, a fortune teller, interprets to a client the meaning of different cards in Taipei, Taiwan, May 9, 2019 (issued May 10, 2019). EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

People read the answers from their prayer after praying inside a temple in Taipei, Taiwan, May 9, 2019 (issued May 10, 2019). EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Modernity in technologically-advanced Taiwan coexists with ancestral traditions and religious beliefs, especially among politicians, who constantly seek divine clues about their future.

One of the most recent such examples came to the fore when Foxconn billionaire founder Terry Gou boarded his private plane to fly to the United States, embracing a statue of goddess Mazu, known also on the island as queen of heaven and the goddess of the sea.