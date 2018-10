Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, the son of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha with Leicester City's striker Jamie Vardy and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel look at flowers and messages of condolence outside the King Power stadium in Leicester, Britain, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/TIM KEETON

Flowers outside the King Power duty-free outlets at the King Power headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A woman leaves flowers outside the King Power duty-free outlets at the King Power headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

People walk past flowers laid outside the King Power duty-free outlets at the King Power headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

People paid their respects on Tuesday to the owner of one of Thailand's most lucrative businesses and a British soccer club, who was killed, along with four others, in a helicopter crash over the weekend.

Visitors left floral bouquets at the King Power group's headquarters in Bangkok in honor of Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, an efe-epa journalist reported.