Lawyer Rosendo Rivera speaks during a press conference in Panama City, Panama, Dec. 11, 2018. The victims of the alleged illegal listening of Ricardo Martinelli warned today that the allies of the ex-Panamanian leader (2009-2014) may try to interfere in the case now that it has passed to the ordinary justice, and asked that the process be carried by 'serious' judges EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Attorney Nicomedes Castillo speaks during a press conference in Panama City, Panama, Dec. 11, 2018.

Mitchell Doens, alleged victim of illegal listenings speaks during a press conference in Panama City, Panama, Dec. 11 2018.

Victims of alleged illegal wiretapping by Ricardo Martinelli warned Tuesday that allies of Panama's former president want to sabotage the criminal case against him.

Attorney and plaintiff Rosendo Rivera said that Supreme Court Judge Jose Ayu Pardo "is pulling strings to try to influence and achieve absolution or benefits in favor of Mr. Martinelli."