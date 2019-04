A supporter of self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido takes cover from the tear gas canisters fired by security forces loyal to Nicolas Maduro's government outside the La Carlota airbase in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Supporters of self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido wave the flag outside the La Carlota airbase in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

People are taking to the streets across Venezuela's capital on Tuesday to show their support for National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido, recognized as this South American nation's interim president by more than 50 countries, and soldiers who are trying to topple the government of Nicolas Maduro.

The situation is fluid and there are reports that at least one person was wounded outside the La Carlota airbase, where reports said Guaido and his supporters had gone.