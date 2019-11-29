A group of people who have received eye injuries from shotgun pellets fired by Chilean security forces on Thursday announced that they will soon file a complaint against President Sebastian Piñera, whom they blame for being the person "directly responsible for the human rights violations" that have allegedly occurred during the ongoing social unrest.
"We want to have justice done and for those who caused the eye injuries not to retain impunity, so we're going to their top leader, Piñera," the spokesperson for the recently founded Coordinator for Eye Trauma Victims, Marta Valdes, told EFE during a peaceful demonstration in front of the La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago.