Protesters carry posters of some of the more than 200 people who have suffered eye injuries - with partial or total loss of vision, due to the use of pellets and other ammunition by Chilean security forces during the ongoing social unrest there - during a peaceful march at the La Moneda Palace, in Santiago, Chile, 28 November 2019. EFE-EPA/ Alberto Valdes

A group of people who have received eye injuries from shotgun pellets fired by Chilean security forces on Thursday announced that they will soon file a complaint against President Sebastian Piñera, whom they blame for being the person "directly responsible for the human rights violations" that have allegedly occurred during the ongoing social unrest.

"We want to have justice done and for those who caused the eye injuries not to retain impunity, so we're going to their top leader, Piñera," the spokesperson for the recently founded Coordinator for Eye Trauma Victims, Marta Valdes, told EFE during a peaceful demonstration in front of the La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago.