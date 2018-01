US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue speaks at an event to celebrate the re-introduction of US beef imports to China in Beijing, China, 30 June 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump speaks as US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue looks on during a roundtable with farmers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 25 April 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Olivier Douliery / POOL

The Secretary of Agriculture of the United States will be the "designated survivor" while the US President delivers his first State of the Union address Tuesday before a joint session of the Congress.

According to the White House, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue will be the member of the Cabinet who remains in a safe place while Donald Trump delivers his speech before the joint House chamber.