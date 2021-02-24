Indigenous people and supporters of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Yaku Perez protest in Quito on Feb. 23, 2021, against alleged election fraud in the first round of voting in the Feb. 7 presidential vote. Perez claims that massive election fraud denied him a spot in the runoff election to be held in April. EFE-EPA/ Jose Jacome

Indigenous presidential candidate Yaku Perez said Tuesday that "more than 16,000 records with inconsistencies" have been detected in Ecuador's Feb. 7 election, insisting that he has been the victims of election fraud that kept him from being one of the two candidates in the April runoff vote, according to preliminary results.

"We have accumulated more than 16,000 election returns with inconsistencies, out of the 39,000 returns, almost 50 percent with inconsistencies," said Perez, with the Pachakutik movement, during a speech surrounded by his followers at El Arbolito park in Quito.