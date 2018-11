James 'Dimitrious' Gargasoulas is escorted from a prison van at the Supreme Court of Victoria, in Melbourne, Australia, 29 October 2018. The accused Bourke Street murderer faced the fourth day of an investigation hearing before a Victorian Supreme Court. EPA-EFE/FILE/Penny Stephens AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Police and emergency services at the scene after a car is believed to have hit pedestrians in Bourke Street Mall in Melbourne, Australia, 20 January 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Luke Costin

A pram is seen on the corner of Bourke and William Street at the scene where man has gone on a rampage in a car through busy Bourke St mall, in Melbourne, Australia, 20 January 2017. EPA-EFE/Julian Smith

An Australian jury on Tuesday found James Gargasoulas guilty of murder and other crimes, after he went on a killing rampage on Jan. 20, 2017 in Melbourne, which left six people dead and 27 wounded.

A spokesperson for the Supreme Court of the state of Victoria, whose capital is Melbourne, told EFE that the verdict was unanimous and the accused has been found guilty on six counts of murder and 27 of reckless behavior endangering life.