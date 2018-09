A visitor studies an art piece by Belgian artist Wim Delvoye in the newly-opened Galerie Perrotin in Shanghai, China, Sep. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/XIAO GANG CHINA OUT

More than 30 iconic pieces by Belgian artist Wim Delvoye, spanning 15 years of his career and reflecting his long relationship with China, were on display Friday at the Perrotin art gallery's inaugural show in Shanghai.

The show - Delvoye's first solo exhibition in Shanghai - opened on Thursday and will run until Oct. 20, an epa-efe journalist reported.