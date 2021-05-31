Demonstrators flash the three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 28 May 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/STRINGER

Demonstrators hold a placard that says 'I want to end the insane nights' while riding on a motorcycle during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 28 May 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/STRINGER

Burmese journalist Mratt Kyaw Thu is set to seek asylum in Spain after managing to escape Myanmar, where the military junta had issued an arrest warrant against him for his coverage of protests against the Feb. 1 coup.