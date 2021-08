An ambulance carries injured people away from the scene of a gas explosion in Mexico City on Monday, 16 August 2021. EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

First responders work at the scene of a gas explosion in Mexico City on Monday, 16 August 2021. EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum (R) surveys the scene after gas explosion at a residential building in Mexico City on Monday, 16 August 2021. EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

One of the 22 people hurt Monday in a gas explosion inside a residential building in the Mexican capital died from severe burns, the mayor said.

"With profound sadness, I inform you that one of the people injured by the explosion on Coyoacan Avenue regrettably lost his life. We are in contact with his family to provide all necessary support," Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on Twitter.