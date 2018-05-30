Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizo participates in the 42nd Meeting of the Andean Council of Foreign Ministers in Lima, Peru, on May 29, 2018. Peru took over the presidency pro-tempore of the Andean Community for 2018-2019. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

The Peruvian government on Tuesday assumed the presidency pro tempore of the Andean Community with the challenges of evaluating the regional integration process for the 50th anniversary of the organization next year and convening a presidential council after a seven-year hiatus.

"We're getting closer to the historic landmark ... of completing 50 years of Andean integration," said Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio during the ceremony held at the 42nd Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Andean Council in Lima.