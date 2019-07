Chile's Eduardo Vargas reacts during the Copa America 2019 semi-finals soccer match between Chile and Peru, at Arena do Gremio Stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Peru's players celebrate their victory during the Copa America 2019 semi-finals soccer match between Chile and Peru, at Arena do Gremio Stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Peru's Paolo Guerrero celebrates after scoring a goal during the Copa America 2019 semi-finals soccer match between Chile and Peru, at Arena do Gremio Stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Chile's Arturo Vidal (L) vies for the ball against Peru's Paolo Guerrero (R) during the Copa America 2019 semi-finals soccer match between Chile and Peru, at Arena do Gremio Stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Peru defeated reigning champions Chile 3-0 on Wednesday to set up a clash with Brazil in the final of the Copa America 2019 tournament.

Edison Flores, Yoshimar Yotun and Paolo Guerrero scored the three goals in the game held at the Arena do Gremio Stadium in Brazil’s Porto Alegre.