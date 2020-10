Lima, Oct 5 (EFE).- With two of the finest fibers in the textile industry, alpaca fleece and organic cotton, Peru is promoting sustainable fashion this year at the first virtual edition of the Peru Moda and Peru Moda Deco 2020 trade fair with more than 300 companies in search of the most exclusive markets around the world. EFE/Paolo Aguilar/Archivo

Lima, Oct 5 (EFE).- With two of the finest fibers in the textile industry, alpaca fleece and organic cotton, Peru is promoting sustainable fashion this year at the first virtual edition of the Peru Moda and Peru Moda Deco 2020 trade fair with more than 300 companies in search of the most exclusive markets around the world. (Perú). EFE/Paolo Aguilar/Archivo

With two of the finest fibers in the textile industry, alpaca fleece and organic cotton, Peru is promoting sustainable fashion this year at the first virtual edition of the Peru Moda and Peru Moda Deco 2020 trade fair with more than 300 companies in search of the most exclusive markets around the world.

As in previous years, Peruvian fashion designers have come together to show their latest collections to export to markets that appreciate original garments using high-quality materials.