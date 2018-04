Then-presidential candidate Ollanta Humala and wife Nadine Heredia pose for a photo on June 4, 2006, at campaign headquarters in the Peruvian capital. EFE-EPA/Guillermo Legaria

Supporters of former President Ollanta Humala and first lady Nadine Heredia demonstrate outside Peru's Constitutional Tribunal in Lima on Thursday, April 26. EFE/Stringer

Peru's Constitutional Tribunal on Thursday ordered former President Ollanta Humala and his wife released from pre-trial detention while authorities investigate charges that they accepted illegal campaign contributions.

Humala, who governed Peru from 2011-2016, and the former first lady have been behind bars since July 2017