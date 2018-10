Peruvian politician Keiko Fujimori (C) leaves the National Criminal Chamber after her release was ordered, in Lima, Peru, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Peruvian politician Keiko Fujimori (C) cries after her release was ordered, in Lima, Peru, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

An appeals court in Peru on Wednesday ordered the immediate release of opposition leader Keiko Fujimori and five other detainees, who were arrested last week accused of receiving illicit funds from Brazilian firm Odebrecht..

The appeals court revoked the order passed by lower court judge Concepcion Carhuancho, who had approved the prosecutors' request to arrest Fujimori, leader of the opposition Fuerza Popular ("Popular Force") party, and 19 other people linked to a money-laundering probe.