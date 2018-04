Former Peruvian president Ollanta Humala's supporters gather outside the Constitutional Court to demand his and his wife's release from prison, who have been in pre-trial detention for close to nine months, Lima, Peru, April 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

The Constitutional Court of Peru said Tuesday that it will defer until April 26 its ruling on the motions filed by former President Ollanta Humala and his wife Nadine Heredia to obtain their release from prison, while authorities investigate claims they accepted illegal campaign contributions.

Outside the Constitutional Court, dozens of Humala's supporters gathered to demand his and Heredia's release, who have been in pre-trial detention for close to nine months.