File photo taken Nov. 1, 2018, showing Keiko Fujimori (c), the main leader of the political opposition in Peru, as she was placed in preventive custody in Lima amid an investigation into alleged money laundering. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Peru's Constitutional Court (TC) on Monday declared a legal appeal calling for the release from preventive prison of opposition leader Keiko Fujimori "justified."

The daughter of former authoritarian President Alberto Fujimori - who himself is currently serving a 25-year sentence for human rights crimes and graft - has been held in prison for almost 13 months while an investigation is being conducted into her alleged money laundering activities linked with the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.