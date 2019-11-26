Peru's Constitutional Court (TC) on Monday declared a legal appeal calling for the release from preventive prison of opposition leader Keiko Fujimori "justified."
The daughter of former authoritarian President Alberto Fujimori - who himself is currently serving a 25-year sentence for human rights crimes and graft - has been held in prison for almost 13 months while an investigation is being conducted into her alleged money laundering activities linked with the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.