General view during plenary session at the VIII Summit of the Americas, in Lima, Peru, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau (R) and US vice president Mike Pence (L) talk during the family photo at the VIII Summit of the Americas, in Lima, Peru, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

The president of Peru, Martín Vizcarra, holds a press conference at the close of the VIII Summit of the Americas, in Lima, Peru, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martín Alipaz

The president of Peru said that the 8th Summit of the Americas in Lima, which ended on Saturday, was a success despite the absence of the presidents of the United States and Venezuela.

Donald Trump canceled his visit in order to deal with the Syrian crisis, sending his vice president Mike Pence, and his daughter and White House advisor Ivanka Trump in his place, while Peru withdrew Nicolas Maduro's invitation to protest the humanitarian and political crisis unfolding in his country.