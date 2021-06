A 14 March 2015 photo of activists taking part in a march in Lima, Peru, "against homophobia in Congress" EFE/ Paolo Aguilar/File

A 14 March 2015 photo of activists taking part in a march in Lima, Peru, "against homophobia in Congress." EFE/ Paolo Aguilar/File

Women's rights and LGBT+ activists see little choice in Peru's June 6 presidential runoff, which will pit two socially conservative candidates that oppose abortion, same-sex marriage and gender equality-based education.

Leftist rural schoolteacher and trade unionist Pedro Castillo and right-wing former first lady and ex-lawmaker Keiko Fujimori have radically different political and economic visions for Peru over the next five years.