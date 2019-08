Peruvian former President Alejandro Toledo speaks at an event in New York. EFE-EPA/Miguel Rajmil/File

Peru ex-President Toledo to remain behind bars in US

Peruvian former President Alejandro Toledo will remain behind bars in California until at least Sept. 12, the US federal judge handling Lima's request to extradite the ex-head of state on corruption charges ruled Thursday.

During a hearing at a federal court in San Francisco that lasted less than 20 minutes, Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson expressed concern about the conditions under which Toledo is being held.