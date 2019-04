Police agents and journalists await outside the house of Peruvian former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in Lima's San Isidro neighborhood on April 10, 2019. Kuczynski was arrested at his home in this capital on April 10, 2019, in compliance with a 10-day preliminary detention order. EPA-EFE/ Ernesto Arias

Peruvian ex-President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (inside) is taken into custody in Lima, Peru, on April 10, 2019, as part of a corruption investigation. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

A former Peruvian president suspected of corruption was arrested at his home in this capital Wednesday in compliance with a 10-day preliminary detention order.

National Police officers carried out the warrant against the 80-year-old Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who slammed the move on Twitter.