"Being a gay man in Peru is exhausting," says Peruvian epidemiologist Mateo Prochazka, who the Covid-19 pandemic has made the visible face of the exodus of LGBTQ people with education and skills to escape repression and hostility in the Andean nation.
Peru facing LGBT brain drain
Peruvian activists march against homophobia in Lima on 14 March 2015. EFE-EPA/Paolo Aguilar/File
An undated photograph of Peruvian LGBTQ activist Alessia Injoque in Lima. EFE-EPA/Nicolas Fuentes
An undated photo of Peruvian epidemiologist Mateo Prochazka. EFE-EPA/Mateo Prochazka