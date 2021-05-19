Undated photo made available by Amnesty International showing Gerson Lopez, 22, a merchant from the Alto Huancane indigenous community, in the province of Espinar, Peru (Issued 18 May 2021). EFE / Nataniel Furgang / Amnesty International / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

The Peruvian government is failing in its obligation to guarantee the right to health care for hundreds indigenous K'ana People in Espinar province, who are exposed to high levels of metals and toxic substances, according to a report presented on Tuesday by Amnesty International (AI).