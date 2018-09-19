Peru's prime minister appeared in Congress on Wednesday and urgently called on lawmakers to give their backing to a package of government-proposed anti-graft bills, a step that is needed before the proposals can be put to a popular referendum on Dec. 9.
Congress already approved one of the bills a day before Cesar Villanueva's appearance and two days after President Martin Vizcarra, who had accused lawmakers of dragging their feet on the measures, announced that failure to approve them would amount to a vote of no-confidence in his Cabinet.