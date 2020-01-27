Peruvians calmly went to the polls on Sunday to vote in special elections to choose new legislators and end the political crisis that has kept the legislative and executive branches at odds since 2016.
The 24.8 million Peruvians eligible to vote, which is obligatory for people between the ages of 18 and 70, began the day standing in long lines at the entrances to polling places all around the country, and no incidents - except for a few minor delays in opening some of the precincts - were reported.