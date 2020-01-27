A woman arrives to vote at a polling place in Lima, Peru, on Jan. 26, 2020. The country is holding legislative elections after President Martin Vizcarra dissolved Congress in 2019. EFE-EPA/Paolo Aguilar

Citizens wait to vote during the legislative elections in Lima, Peru, on 26 January 2020. Peruvians are voting to choose the members of a new Congress after Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra dissolved the body in 2019. EFE-EPA/PAOLO AGUILAR

Voters look for their proper polling places on Jan. 26, 2020, in Lima, Peru. The country is holding legislative elections to select members of a new Congress after President Martin Vizcarra dissolved the body in 2019. EFE-EPA/Paolo Aguilar

Peruvians calmly went to the polls on Sunday to vote in special elections to choose new legislators and end the political crisis that has kept the legislative and executive branches at odds since 2016.

The 24.8 million Peruvians eligible to vote, which is obligatory for people between the ages of 18 and 70, began the day standing in long lines at the entrances to polling places all around the country, and no incidents - except for a few minor delays in opening some of the precincts - were reported.