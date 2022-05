Peru's government has issued an epidemiological alert to public and private health entities nationwide after detecting an increase in Omicron coronavirus infections in the Lima metropolitan area.

The Health Ministry's National Center for Epidemiology, Prevention and Disease Control (CDC) sounded the alarm bells due to an uptick in cases of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 in the Peruvian capital, which is home to a third of the country's population.