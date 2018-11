A photo provided by Peru's Andina news agency that shows a group of police officers on Nov. 19, 2018, guarding the Lima residence of Uruguay's ambassador to Peru. Peruvian lawmakers on Nov. 19 expressed outrage at former President Alan Garcia's request for political asylum in Uruguay. Garcia faces graft allegations in his homeland. EPA-EFE/Norman Cordova/AGENCIA ANDINA

Peruvian lawmakers on Monday expressed outrage at a former president's request for political asylum in Uruguay.

Ex-head of state Alan Garcia asked Uruguay for asylum on Saturday, hours after a Peruvian court granted a request from prosecutors to bar him from leaving the country for 18 months as authorities investigate a charge that he took bribes from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.