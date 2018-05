Prime Minister Cesar Villanueva said here Wednesday that he would ask the Peruvian Congress to expedite the reconstruction of the country's northern coast, which was severely affected by El Niño in 2017.

During a speech to call for a vote of confidence for the Cabinet named by new President Martin Vizcarra, Villanueva said that the time needed to build bridges, highways and other infrastructure destroyed by rain and flooding could be reduced by 13 months by redesigning reconstruction plans.